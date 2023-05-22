fatal shooting Lexington KY today : Lexington KY: Fatal Shooting Claims Life of Teenager

A 19-year-old named Jalen Henderson was shot and killed in the 700 block of Florence Avenue in Lexington, Kentucky, early on Monday morning. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and it is the city’s eighth of 2023. No further information has been released about the incident. Last year, there were 17 homicides in the same period.

