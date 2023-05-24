“Fatal Shooting Miami-Dade” today : NBC 6 South Florida: Southwest Miami-Dade Fatal Shooting Under Police Investigation

Southwest Miami-Dade Fatal Shooting Under Investigation by Police – NBC 6 South Florida today 2023.
Police are investigating a reported fatal shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening with police responding to a call about gunshots in the area. The victim was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
News Source : NBC 6 South Florida
