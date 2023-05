One person is dead following a shooting at a gas station in Moss Point, Mississippi. The shooter, a female, and the victim, a male, were business partners. The shooter is in custody and the police are investigating the incident. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

Read Full story : Officials investigating following fatal shooting at Moss Point gas station /

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

1. Moss Point shooting

2. Fatal gas station shooting

3. Investigation into shooting

4. Law enforcement response to shooting

5. Moss Point community safety