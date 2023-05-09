“Fatal shooting near Kent Auburn” : Fatal Shooting of Woman Discovered Near Kent and Auburn on South 277th Street

South 277th Street: Woman Fatally Shot in Vicinity of Kent and Auburn

A woman was found fatally shot in an unincorporated part of King County near Kent and Auburn early Tuesday morning. The King County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 12:53 a.m. from a man who reported his girlfriend had been shot at South 277th Street and Green River Road South. When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead at the location. The area has attracted many homeless encampments, but it is unknown whether she was found near one. There is no suspect information or motive in the shooting, which is an active investigation.

