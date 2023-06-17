Fatal Shooting Occurs at Unincorporated San Leandro Skate Park – Times-Herald today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting at the Jack Holland Sr. Skate Park in unincorporated San Leandro. The victim, a man in his twenties, was discovered in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite the efforts of Eden Township Substation deputies who administered lifesaving measures, the victim did not survive. The Alameda County coroner is working to identify the victim. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling 510-667-3622.

News Source : Gabriel Greschler

Source Link :One dead in shooting at skate park in unincorporated San Leandro – Times-Herald/