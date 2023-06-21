Fatal Shooting Occurs in Bedford-Stuyvesant during Early Morning Hours today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After a shooting incident in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police cordoned off the area with caution tape and searched for evidence, including bullet casings. The victim, a 36-year-old man who remains unidentified, was found critically injured with a gunshot wound to the torso. Paramedics took him to Kings County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The police have not yet identified any suspects and are continuing their investigation. This is the second fatal shooting in the neighborhood this week, following the murder of 16-year-old Amiere Hayes on Monday. The 79th Precinct, which covers Bedford-Stuyvesant, has seen ten shooting incidents and three murders so far this year, compared to 15 reported shooting incidents and five murders during the same period last year.

News Source : Brooklyn Paper

Source Link :Man killed in early morning Bedford–Stuyvesant shooting • Brooklyn Paper/