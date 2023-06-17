Fatal Shooting Occurs in Far East Columbus, Resulting in One Death today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police in Columbus, Ohio report that a man has died after a shooting in Far East Columbus on Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at the Cornerstone Crossing Apartments & Townhomes in the Walnut Hills neighborhood at around 11:15 a.m. The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition but was declared dead at 11:53 a.m. No suspects have been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

News Source : 10TV Web Staff

Source Link :Man dead after shooting in Far East Columbus/