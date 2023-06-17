Fatal Shooting Occurs Outside Western Hills Mall in Fairfield, Claiming One Life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
On Friday afternoon, a shooting occurred outside Western Hills Mall in Fairfield, Alabama, resulting in the death of one person. At 3:21 p.m., deputies from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the location, where a male victim was declared dead. CBS 42 will provide updates on this ongoing story.
