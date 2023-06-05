Davon Walker : Fatal shooting of Davon Walker on 300 block of Anacostia Road, SE – June 4, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is requesting public assistance in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on June 4th on the 300 block of Anacostia Road, SE. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Davon Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene. The MPD has not yet released any further information regarding this case, and notifications are not currently available. Check back later for updates. Thank you.

News Source : D.C. Witness

