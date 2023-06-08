Georgia Gray : Fatal shooting of Georgia Gray on 1200 block of 49th Street, NE – June 6, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s aid in investigating a fatal shooting that took place on June 6th on the 1200 block of 49th Street, NE. The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Georgia Gray. Notifications regarding this case are not yet available, but updates will be provided in the future. Thank you for your patience.

News Source : D.C. Witness

