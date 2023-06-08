Fatal Shooting of Richard Hendrix on 4000 Block of 3rd Street, SE

Fatal Shooting of Richard Hendrix on 4000 Block of 3rd Street, SE

Posted on June 8, 2023

Richard Hendrix : Fatal Shooting of Richard Hendrix on 4000 Block of 3rd Street, SE – MPD Seeks Assistance

By D.C. Witness Staff
– June 8, 2023
Daily Stories
|
Documents
|
Homicides
|
Shooting
|
Victims
|

The investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on June 7 on the 4000 block of 3rd Street, SE is being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Homicide Branch. The public’s assistance is being sought in this matter.
The victim, 32-year-old Richard Hendrix, has been identified.

Notifications for this case are not yet available. Please check back for updates. Thank you.

News Source : D.C. Witness

  1. Homicide investigation
  2. 3rd Street Southeast crime
  3. Murder in Washington DC
  4. Violent crime in Southeast DC
  5. Police investigation into homicide
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply