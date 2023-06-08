Fatal Shooting of Richard Hendrix on 4000 Block of 3rd Street, SE

By D.C. Witness Staff



The investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on June 7 on the 4000 block of 3rd Street, SE is being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Homicide Branch. The public’s assistance is being sought in this matter.

The victim, 32-year-old Richard Hendrix, has been identified.



