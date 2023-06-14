Fatal Shooting on I-25: One Dead and Another Injured at 8th Ave. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two individuals were killed in a road rage incident on Tuesday on Interstate 25 in Denver, according to police. Stephen Long, 25, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder. The victims were both male, but their identities have not been released. The incident occurred when the victim driver and shooter stopped their vehicles under West 6th Avenue. The victim passenger approached the suspect driver, and the suspect pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the victim. The driver exited the highway and fired multiple shots, striking the second victim and causing him to fall from the vehicle. Long was taken into custody without incident near West 13th Avenue and North Meade Street. Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera video of the incident to contact them or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Northbound I-25 was closed from Alameda Avenue to 8th while police investigated the homicide but has since reopened.

Denver shooting I-25 gun violence Colorado crime Fatal shooting on 8th Ave. Police investigation into I-25 shooting

News Source : Lanie Lee Cook

Source Link :I-25 shooting: 1 killed, another hurt at 8th Ave./