Fatal shooting on North Donmoor Avenue claims one life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of Eric Clennon, 43, on Friday, June 9. The incident occurred on North Donmoore Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to the police, Clennon was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds. The shooter managed to escape before the police arrived. If anyone has any information that could assist with the investigation, they are urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

North Donmoor Avenue shooting Fatal shooting on North Donmoor Avenue Gun violence on North Donmoor Avenue Suspect in North Donmoor Avenue shooting Community response to North Donmoor Avenue shooting

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

Source Link :1 killed in shooting on North Donmoor Avenue/