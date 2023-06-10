Fatal shooting on Station Street results in one fatality. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A home near 30th Street and Sherman Drive was the site of a fatal shooting of a man. The news was reported by wthr.com and was published on June 10, 2023, at 12:07 AM EDT with an update at the same time.

Station Street shooting victim Suspect arrested in Station Street shooting Gun violence in Station Street Community response to Station Street shooting Investigation of Station Street shooting underway

News Source : wthr.com

Source Link :1 shot, killed in Station Street shooting/