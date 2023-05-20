“Fatal shooting Renfrew”: Search for Suspect Underway as OPP Investigates Fatal Shooting in Renfrew

Posted on May 20, 2023

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide in Renfrew after a person was fatally shot at a home on Friday night. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and the victim is believed to have been targeted in an isolated incident. Police are urging the public to report suspicious activity and have increased their presence in the area.

News Source : The Globe and Mail

