Fatal Shooting Reported at Western Hills Mall today.

A shooting occurred at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield on Friday, prompting a response from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. One individual was found shot and has since passed away, as confirmed by the police. The incident is currently under investigation and updates will be provided as they become available. Stay informed by subscribing to our email newsletter or receiving news alerts on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. WBRC retains all rights to this story.

