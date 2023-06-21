Fatal shooting reported in Grant, claims one life | Latest update today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday, a shooting occurred near Grant which resulted in the death of a man from Grant, identified as 28-year-old Gregory Allen Jarrett. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr confirmed that Jarrett passed away on June 17 at Huntsville Hospital due to injuries sustained in the shooting. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has taken possession of the body and transported it to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The incident took place in the Simpson Point Community near Grant, and the Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the matter and are in close communication. When deputies arrived at a home on Eleven Forty Road, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head and face in the front yard. Two individuals were found on the porch. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and several witnesses were questioned. The alleged shooter has been identified, but no charges have been filed yet as the investigation is ongoing. Orr stated that the names of those involved are not being released at this time, and more details will be provided as they become available.

