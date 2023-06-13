Fatal shooting reported in Hickory Hill overnight today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday morning, there was a shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex in Upland Court. Sadly, the victim was declared dead upon arrival. Memphis Police state that there are currently no suspects in custody. This story is still developing and WREG will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Hickory Hill shooting Memphis crime Gun violence Memphis police Homicide investigation

News Source : Quametra Wilborn

Source Link :One dead in Hickory Hill overnight shooting/