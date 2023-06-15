Fatal Shooting Reported in South Anchorage today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Anchorage police are requesting assistance from the public in their investigation of a man’s death due to gunshot wounds in a South Anchorage shopping area on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim was discovered dead with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body in the parking lot of a Global Credit Union branch situated on the northwest corner of West Dimond and King Street. Although officers arrived in the area at 5:07 a.m., six minutes after they received the shots-fired call at 4:59 a.m., no arrests have been made in the homicide case. Police are urging anyone with information, including surveillance footage from the region, to contact them at 311. This marks Anchorage’s 10th murder of 2023.

News Source : Alaska Public Media

Source Link :Man dead in South Anchorage shooting/