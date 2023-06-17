Fatal shooting reported in West Birmingham today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In west Birmingham on Saturday afternoon, a homicide is being investigated by authorities. At around 1:00 p.m., Birmingham Police were alerted to shots being fired in the 4700 block of Avenue T. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive male on the ground who had been shot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and declared the male to be dead at the scene. BPD believes the incident to be domestic and suspects that the perpetrator lives in the surrounding area. No one has been apprehended yet, and an investigation is ongoing. As more information becomes available, the story will be updated. To receive news alerts, download the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or subscribe to the email newsletter. All rights reserved.

