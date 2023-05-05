fatal shooting Today : Canton T-Mobile Employee’s Fatal Shooting: Arrest Made

Baltimore City police announced on Thursday the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a T-Mobile employee. Arthur McCaden was apprehended without incident in the 5200 block of Saint Charles Avenue. The victim, identified as Fabian Alberto Sanchez-Gonzalez, 23, was shot during a robbery at the T-Mobile store in the 2500 block of Boston Street on Monday. According to police, two unidentified men entered the store, announced a robbery, and shot the victim before demanding the property of other people present in the store and fleeing the scene. The incident has been described as a robbery gone wrong.

Family and friends of the victim gathered on Thursday to mourn the loss of Mr. Sanchez-Gonzalez and to remember his life. His brother, Julio Contreras Gonzalez, expressed the family’s devastation, stating that the pain cannot be described. The news of the arrest came as family and friends were arriving for a vigil to honor the victim. Family friend Blanca Tapahuasco expressed her dismay and asked when the violence would end.

Leree Simmons, who used to work with the victim, created a portrait showing three different phases of Mr. Sanchez-Gonzalez’s life, from elementary school to adulthood. Simmons hopes that the portrait will help people remember all that he was in life and that his light did not die because of senseless violence.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen posted on a “Canton Neighbors” Facebook group, confirming the news of the arrest and expressing his gratitude to the Baltimore Police Department for their swift work. Cohen has been in conversation with the State’s Attorney and intends to coordinate a Community Impact Statement to let the judge in this case know the enormous harm that was caused to the victim’s family and the entire community.

Mr. Gonzalez’s brother hopes that memories of his brother will keep him going but also hopes that justice will be served not just for his brother but for every innocent soul that has been taken. The investigation remains open, and anyone with information about this case is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The incident is another example of the violence that continues to plague Baltimore City. Family and friends of the victim express their sorrow and frustration, wondering when the violence will end. The arrest of the suspect provides some hope that justice will be served and that the victim’s family and the community can begin to heal.

News Source : WBAL

Source Link :Arrest made in fatal shooting of Canton T-Mobile employee/