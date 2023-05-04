“Fatal Shooting” Today : “Pottstown Man Receives Decades-Long Prison Sentence for Tragic and Senseless Fatal Shooting”

Gerald Scott Ramos, a 45-year-old man from Pottstown, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison on charges of third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime for fatally shooting Darrius Waller, a 36-year-old man from Pottstown. The incident occurred on December 5, 2021, in the 500 block of North Evans Street, where Waller was sitting in a parked vehicle. Ramos fired eight gunshots at Waller, allegedly under the belief that the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening.

During the hearing in Montgomery County Court, family members of both parties attended to seek answers as to why the incident occurred. Waller’s friends and relatives choked back tears as they remembered Waller as a “nice and respectful man” who loved his children and helped his neighbors. Waller’s mother expressed her grief and described being “heartbroken.” Several of Waller’s friends and relatives said they saw no remorse from Ramos and described him as “a cold-blooded killer” and as a man who was “heartless, conniving and unscrupulous.” One woman said Ramos fired “eight shots of hatred” at Waller.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, Ramos experienced a romantic breakup, lost his job as a landscaper and told relatives he was hearing “voices,” according to testimony. During the trial, defense lawyer John F. McCaul maintained Ramos’ life was spiraling out of control, that he was “hearing voices” and was paranoid at the time of the shooting. Ramos testified at trial he was hearing “voices” in the weeks leading up to the night when he fatally shot Waller. Ramos claimed he had been walking home from a relative’s house on Dec. 5 when a burgundy Jeep passed him in an alley at a high rate of speed, almost striking him, and that it made him feel agitated and angry.

Prosecutor Thomas W. McGoldrick said he’s seen a lot of tragedy as a prosecutor and “this case is as tragic and senseless as any I’ve seen.” “We have a completely innocent victim who was enjoying a Sunday afternoon with friends and was literally in the wrong place at the wrong time and encountered the defendant who was having some sort of episode, severely paranoid and armed, and it resulted in this totally brutal and senseless murder. It’s mindboggling, it really it is,” McGoldrick said. “It’s really hard to understand why it happened. It should never have happened.”

During the trial, McGoldrick and co-prosecutor Caroline Goldstein sought a first-degree murder conviction, arguing Ramos acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at Waller. McGoldrick argued Ramos “ambushed” an unarmed and unaware Waller. The jury, however, convicted Ramos of third-degree murder, which is a killing committed with malice or hardness of heart and recklessness of consequences. While jurors convicted Ramos of the third-degree murder charge, they indicated they were deadlocked and couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on a more serious charge of first-degree murder.

In the end, during the sentencing hearing, Ramos apologized to Waller’s grieving relatives, saying, “I acted out of character and a tragedy occurred. I don’t expect you to forgive me…but I humbly apologize.” However, members of Waller’s family said they saw no remorse from Ramos and described him as “a cold-blooded killer.” The sentencing brings some closure to Waller’s family and friends, but the tragedy of his senseless murder will never be forgotten.

News Source : Carl Hessler Jr.

