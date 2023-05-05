Fatal shooting Today : Serbian town witnesses 8 deaths by shooting, just a day after 9 killed at school

Serbia has been left shaken by its first-ever school shooting, which took place on Wednesday, November 17, at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in central Belgrade. A 15-year-old boy, identified by police as Kosta Kecmanovic, killed nine people, including seven girls and one boy, and injured six others, including a French citizen. The boy had planned the attack for a month, drawing sketches of classrooms and making lists of children he planned to kill, police said.

The shooting has sparked a debate about the general state of the nation following decades of crises and conflicts, which have created a state of permanent insecurity and instability, along with deep political divisions. Although Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the wars of the 1990s, mass shootings are extremely rare. The last mass shooting before this week was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Authorities have moved to boost gun control, with the government ordering a two-year moratorium on short-barrel guns, tougher control of people with guns and shooting grounds, and tougher sentences for people who enable minors to get hold of guns. A registered gun owner in Serbia must be over 18, healthy and have no criminal record. Weapons must be kept locked and separately from ammunition. Police have urged citizens to lock up their guns and keep them away from children.

Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans, with the region having among the highest numbers of guns per capita in Europe. Experts have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the number of weapons in a highly divided country like Serbia, where convicted war criminals are glorified, and violence against minority groups often goes unpunished. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts of the 1990s, as well as ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts.

The tragedy has also exposed the level of violence present in society and caused a deep shock, according to Dragan Popadic, a psychology professor at Belgrade University. He warned, “People suddenly have been shaken into reality and an ocean of violence that we live in, how it has grown over time and how much our society has been neglected for decades. It is as if flashlights have been lit over our lives, and we can no longer mind our own business.”

Serbian teachers’ unions have announced protests and strikes to warn about a crisis in the school system and demand changes. Authorities have shrugged off responsibility, with some officials blaming Western influence. Police have not given any motive for the boy’s actions. Upon entering his school, he first killed the guard and three students in the hallway. He then went to the history classroom where he shot a teacher before turning his gun on the students. He then unloaded the gun in the schoolyard and called the police himself, although they had already received an alert from a school official. When he called, he told duty officers he was a “psychopath who needs to calm down,” police said.

The shooter is too young to be charged and tried, and he has been placed in a mental institution, while his father has been detained on suspicion of endangering public security because his son got hold of the guns. Authorities have set up a helpline to help people cope with the tragedy, and hundreds have donated blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period started on Friday morning.

