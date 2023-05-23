fatal shooting West Philadelphia today : West Philadelphia Shooting Results in Fatality of Man

West Philadelphia Shooting Results in Fatality of Man today 2023.

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in West Philadelphia on Monday evening and later died from his injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident.

