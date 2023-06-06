Fatal Snowplow Accident: Victim Zachary Nicholson, Suspect Carl Schleichardt Identified

Zachary Nicholson – focus keyword : Fatal Snowplow Crash: Victim Zachary Nicholson Dies, Suspect Carl E. Schleichardt Identified

A fatal incident involving a snowplow driver earlier this year will be investigated by an outside prosecutor, according to reports. The Sheridan County Commissioners have appointed Marcia Bean, prosecuting attorney in Big Horn County, Wyoming, to investigate the case. The incident occurred in February when a county snowplow driver collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 335 and Knode Road, approximately two miles northeast of the town of Big Horn. The driver of the plow, Carl E. Schleichardt, collided with 29-year old Zachary Nicholson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, who was a passenger in the other vehicle, resulting in Nicholson’s death. Bean was appointed due to a conflict of interest, as the county’s attorney’s office represents the county.

