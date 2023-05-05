“fatal Spartanburg wreck” Today : Fatal Spartanburg accident claims one life

Man Killed in Spartanburg Wreck

SPATANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A tragic accident occurred on Thursday evening in Spartanburg, claiming the life of 77-year-old Wyatt Young McDaniel.

The Accident

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Southport Road. The cause of the accident is still unclear, and authorities have not released any further details at this time.

The Victim

Wyatt Young McDaniel was a resident of Spartanburg and was well-known in the community. His sudden death has left his family, friends, and the community in shock and mourning.

Investigation

A forensic examination will be performed on Friday to determine the exact cause of the accident. Investigators are still trying to piece together the events leading up to the accident, and anyone with information is urged to come forward and speak with authorities.

Conclusion

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and cautious while driving on the roads. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Wyatt Young McDaniel during this difficult time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

News Source : Dustin George

Source Link :One killed in Spartanburg wreck/