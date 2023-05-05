Fatal St. Lawrence River journey Today : Indian authorities charge individuals after complaint reveals family’s final moments before deadly St. Lawrence River trip

Indian and Romanian families were allegedly pressured by human smugglers to board a boat in bad weather, resulting in their deaths as they attempted to cross the St. Lawrence River into the U.S. on March 30 and 31. A police complaint filed in India led to charges against three Indian nationals who arranged the fatal trip, including causing death by negligence, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty to induce delivery of property, and criminal conspiracy. The complaint alleged that the families were promised a cab ride across the border but were coerced into boarding a boat that kept breaking down in rough weather. The charges are the first related to the St. Lawrence River deaths and target the alleged brokers who arranged the trip.

The complaint with Mehsana district police was filed by Ashvinbhai Galalbhai Chaudhary, whose brother, wife, and two children boarded the boat and drowned. He alleged that his brother was offered a trip to the U.S. for about $100,000 CAD by a man named Nikulsinh Shamaruji Vihol, who ran a local firm in Mehsana called Bajaj Finance. After gathering funds from friends, family, and loans, Chaudhary allegedly handed off the money to Vihol and another man named Arjunsinh Ranjitsinh Chavada. Chavada was the brother-in-law of Sachin Gajendrasinh Vihol, who allegedly had been living in Canada for five years and served as their in-country contact. Sachin Vihol allegedly arranged for the Chaudhary family to fly from Winnipeg to Montreal and then moved them around to several places for six to seven days while telling them it wasn’t yet safe to cross.

On the day of departure, a car came to pick up the Chaudhary family, along with the Romanian family. The complaint alleged that the Romanian family wanted to cancel because the weather was stormy that evening. Phone calls sparked back and forth between the Chaudhary brothers, with Ashvinbhai telling Nikulsinh Vihol he didn’t want his brother to go on the boat. However, his brother was pressured into boarding the boat by the smugglers. The last time Ashvinbhai spoke to his brother was when Pravinbha Chaudhary texted him from the boat, saying it kept breaking down and the weather was very bad. Chaudhary then received a call from Nikulsinh Vihol, who told him that his brother and the family had been arrested by U.S. authorities after crossing the river and entering America. Later, Chaudhary found out that his family had died in the river.

The Canadian investigation into the deaths is currently led by Akwesasne Mohawk Police. The eight family members boarded a boat on Cornwall Island, which is part of Akwesasne territory. They are believed to have launched from the southeastern portion of the island. Police continue to search for 30-year-old Akwesasne resident Casey Oakes, who was last seen casting off on a light blue boat on the evening of March 29. Multiple agencies, including the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, and Sûreté du Quebec, are involved in the ongoing investigation. Homeland Security Investigations has launched a parallel probe in the U.S. The tragedy highlights the dangers and risks associated with human smuggling, which exploits vulnerable individuals and families seeking better opportunities and a better life.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :3 charged in India after complaint details family’s last moments before fatal St. Lawrence River journey/