“Fatal stabbing” : 11th Homicide of the Year in Winnipeg: Fatal Stabbing Reported

One dead, one hospitalized after stabbing incident in North Point Douglas

An early morning stabbing incident in North Point Douglas has left one man dead and another in unstable condition. The Winnipeg Police Service was called to the 100 block of Austin Street North at around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday following a reported stabbing incident. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported to hospital, with one in critical condition and the other, identified as Kevin James Wescoupe, 41, later succumbing to his injuries.

Donna Koss, a resident of Austin Street North, knew Wescoupe, who used to live across the street with his common-law partner. She stated that Wescoupe and the other victim had just returned from the nearby Northern Hotel bar when a car pulled up behind the house. The assailants jumped them in the back and stabbed them. Wescoupe came into the house, fell on the living room floor, and turned grey. The other victim ran through the house and made it outside, where he asked for an ambulance. Koss stated that Wescoupe’s partner reportedly ran upstairs with their baby, as the chaos unfolded and the assailants fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police, including forensics officers, remained on location for most of the day Tuesday. However, little evidence of a crime scene remained Wednesday, apart from a small piece of yellow caution tape knotted to a wrought-iron fence next to the home where the stabbings occurred. Homicide detectives made no arrests as of Wednesday morning, and WPS spokesman Const. Claude Chancy said he wasn’t able to release further details of the slaying.

The slaying has shaken the residents of Austin Street North. Koss said the incident was a freak thing, and Wescoupe was a nice person who didn’t get into altercations. Another nearby resident, Joanne Smith, stated that the killing was nerve-wracking and would make anyone feel unsafe. Smith had moved to Austin Street North in April and had never seen such an incident before.

Wescoupe’s death marks the 11th homicide in Winnipeg this year. Police have asked anyone with information or possible surveillance footage to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477. The incident is still under investigation.

News Source : Erik Pindera

Source Link :Fatal stabbing city’s 11th homicide of year – Winnipeg Free Press/