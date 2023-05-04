“Fatal stabbing in Olympia” : Father and three sons face charges for involvement in fatal stabbing in Olympia

Johnson Family Charged with Stabbing Death of Nathaniel Montoya

Steven Johnson, 59, and his three adult sons are in custody in Thurston County jail, charged with the stabbing death of Nathaniel Montoya. Montoya was found dead by his parents early Sunday morning, and investigators believe the Johnson family tracked down a man they believe was “banging on their motorhome” and proceeded to stab him to death.

Shauna Renay Montoya discovered her son Nathaniel “Alex” Montoya beaten and stabbed and called 911. Investigators responded to the call just before 2 a.m. on East End Street Northwest in Olympia.

According to court documents, investigators found black and white surveillance video that captured shadowy figures and an RV that was later determined to be registered to Steven Johnson. Two days later, a sheriff’s deputy in Vancouver, Wash. found the van, and the owner told them he had just bought it from a man and his son earlier that day. Later that same day, investigators found all four Johnson men walking just blocks from where the RV was sold.

All four Johnson County men faced a judge separately in Thurston County court. Michael Johnson broke down in tears. Michael Johnson admitted to investigators that his brother Kevin stabbed Montoya. Matthew Johnson also told the arresting officers that “Kevin said he saw a gun in Montoya’s waistband” and stabbed him with a knife. Kevin also broke down in the courtroom – he’s held on suspicion of second-degree murder, and so is his father. The two remaining brothers, Michael Johnson and Matthew Johnson, are held on tampering with physical evidence and rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.

The mother of their alleged victim was in court in person and chose to address the court at each suspect’s first appearance. “I want this person to know that I found Alex. My only son in the street left without assistance without help stabbed to death for no reason,” she continued.

This tragedy highlights the dangers of vigilantism and the importance of relying on law enforcement to handle situations. Taking matters into one’s own hands can have devastating consequences, as it did in this case. The Johnson family will face the consequences of their actions in court, and the Montoya family will mourn their loss.

News Source : Sebastian Robertson (KING5)

Source Link :Father, 3 sons charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Olympia/