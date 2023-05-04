Fatal stabbings Today : Police report detention of a person in connection with deadly stabbings near the UC Davis campus

Police Detain Person in Connection with Fatal Stabbings in California College Town

Police have detained a person in connection with a series of stabbings in a California college town that left two people dead and one injured, officials said Thursday.

Detention Announced

The Davis Police Department announced that someone has been detained in connection with the fatal stabbings of a 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old University of California, Davis student. Another stabbing left a homeless woman in critical but stable condition.

It was not immediately clear whether the detained person is being considered a suspect. The Davis Police Department could not be reached for further comment on Thursday.

Victims and Their Injuries

The first fatal stabbing was reported on April 27, when officers responded to a request for a welfare check at the city’s Central Park. They found a homeless man, David Henry Breaux, hunched over a bench with “very significant” stab wounds.

Two days later, on April 29, Karim Abou-Najm died of injuries he sustained in a stabbing near Sycamore Park at around 9:14 p.m. The fatal stabbings “were particularly brutal and violent, and both victims suffered many significant wounds,” according to the Davis Police Chief.

The third stabbing occurred on May 3 and involved a homeless woman who said she was stabbed several times through her tent. She underwent surgery at the hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, according to the police chief.

Police Warnings and Security Measures

The back-to-back stabbings prompted pleas from police that residents stay vigilant. UC Davis officials moved to hold evening classes online rather than in-person, and the school added extra security at night, according to an announcement from Chancellor Gary May.

Descriptions of the Suspect

Both the victim in the May 3 stabbing and a witness in the April 29 incident provided authorities with a description of the suspect.

Officials described the suspect in the May 3 incident as a man with curly hair and a thin build who was wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, black shoes, and a brown bookbag. The two descriptions received were “substantially similar” to each other, but investigators were still trying to determine if all three incidents involve the same perpetrator.

Investigation Continues

The police department said it has received hundreds of tips and is working with the FBI as well as other agencies. Officials said no further details will be released until later in the day “out of an abundance of respect” for the family of Karim Abou-Najm, the UC Davis student that was killed, who was being laid to rest Thursday.

The investigation into the stabbings is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Julianne McShane,Minyvonne Burke

Source Link :Person detained in connection with fatal stabbings near UC Davis campus, police say/