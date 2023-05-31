Fatal Traffic Collision Claims the Life of Garland Owensby

Garland Owensby Death – Accident, Garland Owensby Dies In Traffic Collision

Garland Owensby, a 68-year-old resident of Greenville, South Carolina, died on June 19th, 2021, in a traffic collision. The accident occurred around 8 pm, on Highway 123 near the intersection with Old Grove Road. Owensby was driving a pickup truck when he collided with another vehicle.

The Accident

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s office, Owensby died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and no further details have been released.

The Aftermath

The death of Garland Owensby has left his family and friends in shock. Owensby was a well-known and respected member of the Greenville community, and his sudden passing has been a great loss to those who knew him. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not made any public statements regarding his death.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and it is not yet known if any charges will be filed against the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information about the accident to come forward.

Remembering Garland Owensby

Garland Owensby was a beloved member of the Greenville community. He was a retired plumber who had worked in the industry for over 40 years. Owensby was known for his hard work ethic, his dedication to his craft, and his willingness to help others. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Owensby was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, his two children, and his six grandchildren. His family and friends remember him as a kind, generous, and caring person who always put others first.

Conclusion

The death of Garland Owensby is a tragedy that has touched many lives. His passing is a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the need to be vigilant on the roads. As the investigation into the accident continues, we can only hope that his family finds peace and that his memory is honored by those who knew and loved him.

