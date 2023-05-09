Fatal traffic crash at Hendra : Hendra traffic crash proves fatal; Police on scene

Hendra traffic accident turns fatal, police rush to the scene

A male cyclist has died following a collision with a truck in Hendra this morning. The cyclist was travelling south along Nudgee Road when he collided with a heavy rigid truck near the intersection with Long Street. The 53-year-old cyclist from Nudgee was thrown onto the roadway and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old male, was unharmed in the crash. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident and is appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

This tragic incident highlights the need for road users to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings while travelling. It also serves as a reminder for cyclists to take extra precautions when sharing the road with larger vehicles. The police investigation into the collision is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

