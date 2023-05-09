Fatal traffic crash Hendra. : Hendra traffic crash results in fatal outcome as police take action

Hendra traffic accident results in tragic fatality, police respond

Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a male cyclist and a truck in Hendra. The incident occurred at around 7.45 am this morning, resulting in the death of the cyclist. The police are yet to release any further details about the incident. Investigations are ongoing, and witnesses are urged to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation. The police have also advised drivers to exercise caution on the roads and be aware of cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

