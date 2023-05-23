“Fatal Trenton crash investigation” today : Investigation Underway by State Police on Trenton Crash Resulting in Fatality | News

Posted on May 23, 2023

Trenton Crash Results in Fatality, State Police Launch Investigation | Latest News today 2023.
A 21-year-old man named Russell Lazarek died in a car crash early Sunday morning in the Town of Trenton. According to State Police, Lazarek’s car left the road, went down an embankment, and overturned several times. He was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : WKTV NewsChannel2

