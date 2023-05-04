“Fatal victim’s family” Today : Statement and Photo Released by Family of Fatal Victim

Family of Atlanta Shooting Victim Amy St. Pierre Releases Statement

The family of Amy St. Pierre, the 38-year-old woman who was killed during a shooting in Midtown Atlanta, has released a statement and a photo of their beloved Amy. The statement describes Amy as a brilliant, kind, big-hearted woman who was an Emory honors graduate and Georgia State MBA. She was known for her compassion, both in her work in the field of maternal mortality and in her everyday life.

Amy was a selfless person who wanted more for others but never for herself. She was a generous supporter of worthy causes and was the social conscience of her family. She was a loving wife and mother of two, a middle sister to two brothers, and a cherished daughter. Amy’s friends have expressed their love and support for her in the wake of her tragic death.

The family has asked for privacy at this time and will be making no further comment.

The other victims of the shooting have been identified as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel, and Alesha Hollinger. Deion Patterson, 24, has been arrested for the shooting that took place in Northside Hospital’s building on Peachtree Street NW shortly after noon.

Mayor Andre Dickens Calls for Changes in Gun Laws and Mental Health Treatment

In the wake of the shooting, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has called for changes in gun laws and mental health treatment. The mayor has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and has stated that the city will do everything in its power to ensure that justice is served.

The mayor has called for stricter gun laws in the city and has urged state and federal lawmakers to take action on gun control. He has also called for increased mental health resources to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The shooting in Midtown Atlanta has once again highlighted the need for action on gun control and mental health treatment. It is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence can have on families and communities. The city of Atlanta is committed to taking action to prevent gun violence and to ensure that all residents feel safe in their communities.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Source Link :Fatal victim’s family releases statement, photo/