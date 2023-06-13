Fatality in Shannonville ON: Sport Bike Racer Jose Azevedo Passes Away in Motorcycle Crash

Jose Azevedo Dies in Fatal Sport Bike Accident in Shannonville, ON

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jose Azevedo, a talented sport bike racer, in a tragic accident in Shannonville, Ontario. The accident occurred during a race event, and unfortunately, Azevedo did not survive.

Azevedo was a beloved member of the racing community, known for his passion and skill on the track. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fellow racers.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Azevedo’s loved ones during this difficult time.

