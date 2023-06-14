Fatality reported after stabbing on Brooklyn-bound J train in Subway

Brooklyn-bound J Train Subway Rider Fatally Stabbed

A tragic incident occurred on a Brooklyn-bound J train, where a subway rider was fatally stabbed. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

The stabbing happened on the train around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, and the assailant fled the scene. The train was stopped at the Kosciuszko Street station in Bushwick, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made so far. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.

The New York City Transit Authority expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and assured that they are working closely with the NYPD to find the perpetrator. They also urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of subway riders in New York City, and officials are calling for more measures to be taken to ensure the security of passengers on public transportation.

Brooklyn-bound J train stabbing Subway rider killed on J train Fatal stabbing on NYC subway Brooklyn subway violence Public transportation safety concerns