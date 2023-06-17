Fatality Reported in Oakland Shooting Incident Early This Morning today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Oakland, there was a shooting in the early morning hours that resulted in one person’s death, as reported by KRON. The Oakland Police Department responded to the scene on 39th Avenue around 3 a.m. and discovered a victim with at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead, and their identity will be revealed once their next of kin has been notified. The incident is being investigated by the OPD’s Homicide Section, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3821. In a separate incident, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland.

News Source : Sophia Villalba

Source Link :One dead in early morning shooting in Oakland/