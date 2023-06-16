Fatality Reported in Shooting Incident in North Seattle today.

Posted on June 16, 2023

Adrian Diaz, the police chief of Seattle, arrived at the location of a fatal shooting on Aurora Avenue. This information was reported by king5.com, with the article being published and updated on June 16, 2023 at 6:47 AM PDT.

News Source : king5.com
Source Link :One person killed in fatal North Seattle shooting/

