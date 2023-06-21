Fatally Shot in Maine: Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter’s Obituary, as Their Children, Aged 7 and 11, Witnessed the Tragedy







Brittney Cockrell, Michael Hayter Obituary

Brittney Cockrell, Michael Hayter Obituary

A couple, Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, were fatally shot in Maine while their children, ages 7 and 11, watched in horror.

The couple was known for their kindness and dedication to their family. They will be deeply missed by their loved ones.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to their children and family during this difficult time.





Maine shooting tragedy Family killings in Maine Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter Child witnesses to fatal shooting Maine community mourns shooting victims