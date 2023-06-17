Fatally Shot: Man Dies at the Intersection of Linwood and Cleveland Avenue today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Friday night, a man was killed near the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, according to the local police department. The incident began as a car crash with injuries, but quickly turned into a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car had crashed into a nearby building and a man was lying on the pavement next to it. Emergency medical personnel attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward. This marks the 88th homicide of 2023 in Kansas City.

News Source : Matti Gellman

Source Link :Man dead in fatal shooting at Linwood and Cleveland Avenue/