Father and son die in Morena road accident involving auto-rickshaw and bike, Rakesh Jatav identified as victim.

Rakesh Jatav – victim of auto-rickshaw accident in Morena, Madhya Pradesh : Father and son die in Morena-Jaora highway accident, suspect auto-rickshaw driver identified

An auto-rickshaw collided with a bike on the Morena-Jaora State Highway in the Bagchini Thana area, resulting in the death of a father and his son on Friday. Rakesh Jatav, a resident of Dompura village, and his 12-year-old son were returning home after attending the son’s wedding in Sabalgarh. The collision was so severe that both died on the spot. The police reached the scene after receiving information from passersby and took possession of the bodies. The family was informed about the tragic news, and local MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar visited the district hospital to offer his condolences. The police have registered a case against the auto-rickshaw driver and are investigating the incident.

News Source : FP News Service

