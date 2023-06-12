Father and Son Die in NC Plane Crash: Logan and Bruce Woodworth Obituary

Father and Son Die in NC Plane Crash: Bruce Woodworth Obituary

Bruce Woodworth and his son Logan were tragically killed in a plane crash on August 5th, 2021 in North Carolina. Bruce was 67 years old and Logan was 37 years old.

Bruce was born on January 17th, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bruce was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a successful businessman and owned multiple companies throughout his career.

Logan was born on October 4th, 1983 in Annapolis, Maryland. He followed in his father’s footsteps and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Logan was a talented musician and played the drums in multiple bands throughout his life.

The father and son were on a small plane that crashed in a remote area of North Carolina. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bruce and Logan will be deeply missed by their family and friends. They are survived by Bruce’s wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren. Logan is survived by his wife and two children.

A memorial service will be held for Bruce and Logan on August 14th, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Annapolis, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross in memory of Bruce and Logan.

