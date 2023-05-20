Father and Son Identified by Boscobel Police in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Russell Mezera and Christopher Mezera Obituary

Russell Mezera, Christopher Mezera Obituary

Boscobel, Wisconsin – The Boscobel Police Department has identified the two individuals who died in an “apparent” murder-suicide on Monday, August 23rd, 2021. The deceased were Russell Mezera, 61, and his son Christopher Mezera, 33.

The Tragic Event

According to a press release from the Boscobel Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 10:10 am on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they found two individuals deceased inside the home. The preliminary investigation suggests that Russell Mezera shot and killed his son Christopher before turning the gun on himself.

The Community Reacts

The news of the Mezera’s deaths has shocked the community of Boscobel. The Mezera family has been a prominent member of the community for many years. Russell Mezera was a well-respected businessman who owned and operated a local construction company. Christopher Mezera was a popular teacher at the Boscobel Area School District.

A Devastating Loss

The Mezera family has released a statement expressing their profound grief and sadness over the loss of Russell and Christopher. They described Russell as a devoted father and husband who loved his family and his community. Christopher was described as a compassionate and dedicated teacher who had a deep passion for education and helping his students succeed.

The Investigation Continues

The Boscobel Police Department is continuing its investigation into the tragic event. They have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide. The department has stated that they are working closely with the Mezera family and the community to provide support and resources during this difficult time.

A Tribute to Russell and Christopher

The Boscobel community has come together to honor the memory of Russell and Christopher Mezera. A candlelight vigil was held in their honor on Wednesday, August 25th, at the Boscobel High School football field. The event was attended by hundreds of community members who came together to remember the Mezera family and offer their support to those who are grieving.

A Message of Hope

The tragic loss of Russell and Christopher Mezera has left the Boscobel community in mourning. However, it is important to remember that there is hope and healing in the midst of tragedy. The Mezera family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community. They hope that their loss will bring awareness to the issue of mental health and the importance of seeking help when needed.

Conclusion

The Mezera family has suffered a devastating loss, and the community of Boscobel is grieving with them. Russell and Christopher Mezera will be remembered for their contributions to the community and their dedication to their family and friends. As the investigation into their deaths continues, we must remember the importance of supporting one another and seeking help when needed. May the Mezera family find comfort in the love and support of their community during this difficult time.

