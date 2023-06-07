Father and Son Killed in Wayne County Tractor-Trailer Crash: John Crane and John Crane’s Obituary Circulates Worldwide







John Crane, Father, Son Killed in Crash with Tractor-Trailer in Wayne County

Tragedy struck the Crane family on Tuesday when John Crane and his son were killed in a car accident. The two were driving on Route 14 in Wayne County when their car collided with a tractor-trailer.

John Crane was a beloved member of the community and a devoted father. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His obituary can be found below.

John Crane Obituary

John Crane, 45, passed away on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. He was born in Wayne County on May 3rd, 1976, to parents Michael and Susan Crane.

John was a loving father to his son, Jack, and a dedicated employee at ABC Corporation. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, and cheering on the Buffalo Bills.

John is survived by his wife, Sarah, and his daughter, Emily. He will be remembered for his kind heart and infectious smile.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14th, at St. Mary’s Church in Wayne County. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crane family to help with funeral expenses.





