Tragic News: Jordan Qualls Dead, William Qualls Arrested for Killing His Own Son During Argument

Father kills son during argument Domestic violence and homicide Jordan Qualls murder case William Qualls charged with murder Grief and loss in the Qualls family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jordan Qualls. Even more tragic is the fact that his own father, William Qualls, has been arrested for killing him during an argument.