Father arrested for raping mentally retarded daughter in Nagoke village

Posted on May 29, 2023

“Nagoke village rape suspect arrested by Verowal police” : “Nagoke village resident arrested for raping mentally retarded daughter: Verowal police”

Verowal police arrested a resident of Nagoke village on Saturday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter who is mentally challenged. A serious accusation has been made against the accused.

News Source : The Tribune India

