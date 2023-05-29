Father arrested for raping mentally retarded daughter in Nagoke village

“Nagoke village rape suspect arrested by Verowal police” : “Nagoke village resident arrested for raping mentally retarded daughter: Verowal police”

Verowal police arrested a resident of Nagoke village on Saturday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter who is mentally challenged. A serious accusation has been made against the accused.

Read Full story : Man arrested for raping daughter in Nagoke village /

News Source : The Tribune India

Nagoke village rape case Father daughter sexual abuse Criminal charges for incest Sexual assault in Nagoke village Legal action against rape perpetrator