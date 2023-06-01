“father Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis”: Tallulah Willis Shares Details About Her Father Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Her Father’s Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

In a heartfelt essay published on Vogue, Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis, shared her struggles in accepting her father’s frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis and how it has affected their family’s life. She recounted how it started with her father’s vague unresponsiveness, which they initially attributed to Hollywood hearing loss, and how it later broadened to affect his personality, behavior, and language.

Tallulah also spoke candidly about her own health issues, such as ADHD, Borderline Personality Disorder, and her struggles with anorexia nervosa. She admitted that she had met her father’s decline with avoidance and denial, but a moment at a wedding made her realize that she would never get the chance to hear her father speak about her in adulthood at her wedding.

After spending time at a recovery center in Texas, Tallulah says that she now has “the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad.” She takes photos of everything to document their time together and has saved every voicemail from her father on a hard drive.

Tallulah’s essay highlights the impact of FTD on families and how it can be difficult to come to terms with a loved one’s diagnosis. It also serves as a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to document our memories with them.

In conclusion, Tallulah’s essay is a poignant reminder of the importance of being present and cherishing our time with loved ones, especially when facing difficult challenges such as FTD. It also highlights the need for greater awareness and understanding of FTD and its impact on families.

News Source : CNN

Source Link :Tallulah Willis opens up about father Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis/