Father campaigns for tougher car sale laws after son’s death in crash

Andrew Rowlands, victim of dangerous vehicle crash in County Durham.

John Rowlands, from Consett, suffered the loss of his son Andrew three years ago on Father’s Day after the 18-year-old was thrown from a dangerous vehicle in Stanley, County Durham. The car had been purchased for £100 the day before and did not have an MOT. The 4×4 was being driven by 17-year-old Dylan Brunton, who fled the scene with two passengers. Brunton is now serving a 32-month sentence in a young offenders’ institute. John is now campaigning for changes to the laws on unroadworthy cars, stating that he hopes “no family ever gets dealt the same card as I did three years ago today”. He is calling for amendments to the current outdated V5C to prevent unlicensed, inexperienced, banned and underage people from providing false details to purchase a vehicle. John and his wife Karen have been campaigning for the law to be changed since Andrew’s death.

