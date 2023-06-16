Father Chad Doerman Arrested for Aggravated Murder of His Three Children in Ohio

Chad Doerman, suspect in aggravated murder of his children in Monroe, Ohio. : Man identified as Chad Doerman arrested for killing his children in Ohio

A man named Chad Doerman, aged 32, has been arrested for aggravated murder in Monroe, Ohio. He is accused of killing his three children, aged 3, 4, and 7, and injuring their mother. The police found the deceased children in the garden of their residence, with gunshot wounds. The mother, aged 34, is being treated for a gunshot wound to her hand. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are not searching for any other suspects. A woman had called the police after 4pm local time to report that her babies had been shot.

News Source : TBS

